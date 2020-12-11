AUS vs IND: Rohit Sharma clears his fitness test; ready to leave for Australia soon

Rohit Sharma clears fitness Test in Bengaluru.

Rohit is expected to join India squad for the last two Tests of the 4-match series against Australia.

On Friday, India received a piece of good news ahead of their crucial four-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Senior batsman Rohit Sharma. who underwent a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, has been declared fit and will leave for Australia on December 14.

The Mumbaikar had suffered a hamstring injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. After the completion of the T20 extravaganza, Rohit went to the NCA for rehabilitation.

Rohit will have to go into a mandatory quarantine of 14 days after reaching Australia. This also means that he will be available for selection concerning the last two Tests of the four-match series. Rohit is expected to join the Indian squad after Christmas in Melbourne.

Adelaide Oval to host the first Test

The 4-match Test series is starting on December 17 in Adelaide. After the Day-Night game, both the teams will lock horns in the second Test which will also be a Boxing Day match, beginning from December 26.

Similarly, the final two Tests will take place in Sydney and Brisbane from January 7 and 15, respectively.

The Virat Kohli and Co. began the Australia tour with back-to-back losses in the ODI series. Then, they bounced back brilliantly, winning the final ODI and continued their winning momentum in the T20I series.

The visitors won the first two T20Is to clinch the series but were unable to whitewash the hosts, who managed to grab victory in the final contest at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Skipper Kohli will return to India after Adelaide Test as he has already taken paternity leave to attend the birth of his first child. In the absence of Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side.

The touring side will be looking to replicate the successes of the last tour where they became the first Asian side to win a Test series Down Under.