Brian Lara lists out the best batsmen and bowlers of modern-day cricket

Brian Lara has picked his favourite cricketers of the modern era.

Lara named Virat Kohli as the only Indian batsman in his list.

Former West Indies skipper and one of the finest batsmen to have played the fascinating game, Brian Lara, has been enjoying his second innings as a cricket expert these days. Recently, in the IPL 2020, his views and analysis as an on-air commentator, was extremely appreciated by many fans across the globe.

On Wednesday (December 2), Lara came up with a list of best cricketers of the current era. Lara started the proceedings by naming five batsmen, who according to him, are supremely talented and truly rockstars.

The former Caribbean cricketer picked Indian captain Virat Kohli, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, England’s Test leader Joe Root, former South Africa international AB de Villiers and Australia’s genius strokemaker Steve Smith as the best batsmen of the present era.

Kohli recently broke the record of Sachin Tendulkar as he became the fastest to amass 12,000 runs in ODI cricket.

Bumrah, Rashid make their way in Lara’s list of bowlers

After revealing his favourite batsmen, Lara mentioned five best bowlers of the modern-day cricket. The 51-year-old went with Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan as the two best bowlers.

Lara further picked England’s Jofra Archer, James Anderson and South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada as the remaining three bowlers in his list. Anderson, in August, entered the 600-wicket club in Test cricket and became the only pacer in the history of the fascinating game to do so.

Moreover, Lara also revealed his pick for the five best batsmen and bowlers he played against. In the batting section, his list included two Indian greats in the form of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. He picked one Aussie, one Proteas player and a Sri Lankan to complete his list of batsmen, namely Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Kumar Sangakkara.

Similarly, when it comes to the top bowlers he faced, Lara picked Pakistan’s pace duo of Wasim Akram, and Waqar Younis, Australian spin wizard Shane Warne, Sri Lankan veteran Muttiah Muralitharan, and another Aussie Glenn McGrath.

The former left-handed batsman ended his show by listing out the best West Indies cricketers of all time. This included George Headley, Everton Weekes, Garfield Sobers, Vivian Richards, and Malcolm Marshall. When it comes to the five best Caribbean cricketers of his era, Lara went with Courtney Walsh, Curtly Ambrose, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Carl Hooper and Chris Gayle.