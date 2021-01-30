Ajinkya Rahane explains the reason behind his refusal to cut a cake with Kangaroo on it

Ajinkya Rahane reveals why he denied cutting the cake with a Kangaroo on top of it.

Rahane is currently in quarantine for the upcoming Test series against England.

Senior India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane led India to the historic Test series win over Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Post Virat Kohli’s return to home after the Adelaide Test, Rahane was handed over the responsibility to captain the team.

The Mumbaikar did pretty well and registered victory in the second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). After MCG win, Team India scripted an epic draw in the third Test in Sydney. The action then moved to Brisbane for the final battle, where Rahane-led side breached the Gabba fortress and sealed the 4-match series 2-1.

When Rahane returned home, he received a grand welcome. Apart from his batting and inspiring captaincy, the 32-year-old was praised for his gestures off the field, be it if presenting Nathan Lyon with a signed jersey or refusing to cut a cake with a kangaroo on it.

In an interview with veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, Rahane revealed why he decided not to cut that cake. He said that Kangaroo is Australia’s national animal and it is essential to respect the opposition, especially their sentiments irrespective of whether you win or lose.

“Kangaroo is their national animal. I don’t want to do that. You give your opposition respect, you treat them well even if you win or even if you create history,” Rahane told Bhogle as quoted by NDTV.

“You have to have that respect for your opponent; you have to have that respect for other countries. That is why I took the decision not to cut the cake with a kangaroo on it,” he added.

The Indian vice-captain and other Team India members are currently in quarantine in Chennai ahead of the 4-match Test series against England. Regular skipper Kohli is back in the side. The first Test begins on February 5 at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium.