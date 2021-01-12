AUS vs IND: David Warner apologies to Mohammed Siraj and Team India on racism incident in the 3rd Test

David Warner apologised to Mohammed Siraj and Team India for racism incident in Sydney.

Warner is expecting good behaviour from the crowd in the upcoming Test at The Gabba.

Explosive Australian opener David Warner has issued an apology to Team India regarding the crowd behaviour in the recently concluded third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Warner said that there is no way that racism and abuse would be tolerated.

A part of the crowd at SCG had directed racial slurs at Mohammed Siraj on Day 3. Then on Day 4, six people from the stands were evicted after they targeted Siraj again with some racial abuse.

In an Instagram post, Warner tagged Siraj and apologised to him as well as to the Indian team. Warner said that he is expecting better behaviour from the crowd in the upcoming Test at The Gabba in Brisbane.

“I’d also like to say sorry to @mohammedsirajofficial and the Indian team as racism, and abuse is not in any way acceptable or tolerated anywhere at any time, and I would expect better from our home crowd,” wrote Warner.

Warner congratulates Ajinkya Rahane and Co.

The Aussie opener also congratulated the visiting side led by Ajinkya Rahane for their impressive performance in the Sydney Test.

“It was great to be back out on the park again this week. Was not the ideal result for us but this is what Test cricket is all about. 5 days of tough cricket and well done to our guys for working as hard as we could, congrats to India in the way they fought hard for the draw, and that’s why we love this game, it’s not easy. Move onto Brisbane now for the decider and what a place the Gabba is to play at,” said Warner.

India pulled off a miraculous draw on the final day of the third Test courtesy of some brilliant performances by Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin. The touring side batted 131 overs in the 4th innings and put on 334 for 5 at the end of the fifth day.