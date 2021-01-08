BBL 2020-21: WATCH – Max Bryant does a Sanju Samson with remarkable fielding effort at the boundary rope

Max Bryant exhibited top-class fielding on Thursday.

Brisbane Heat defeated Melbourne Stars by 18 runs in a rain-affected game.

In the recently concluded 32nd match of Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars, the Chris Lynn-led side registered an 18-run victory through DLS method. Heat successfully defended 129 (revised) in a rain-affected 10-overs per side clash.

Heat’s Max Bryant showed some fantastic and incredible efforts in the field at Carrara Oval, Queensland.

When Stars needed 46 runs in the last two overs, Bryant almost grabbed an unbelievable catch. During the second ball of the 9th over, Nick Larkin smashed Lewis Gregory towards the cow corner.

The ball was all set to sail over the boundary rope, but Bryant backtracked and jumped at the right time to pluck it behind his head. Bryant then had the presence of mind to release the white leather before he landed beyond the rope.

Watch the video here:

Max Bryant had no right to save this from going for six! 😲 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/BxOM1YEm0u — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 7, 2021

Bryant’s phenomenal save somehow emulated Sanju Samson’s infamous boundary save in the T20I series against Australia, which created a lot of buzz among cricket fans.

In the third T20I at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Samson had saved a certain six smashed by Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. The Kerala cricketer had thrown himself over the rope, taken the catch and then pulled it back to save four runs for his team.

Coming back to the BBL teams’ current positions in the tournament, Heat are placed at the fifth position with four victories in eight matches. On the other hand, Stars are sitting at the sixth spot in the table.

Heat’s next match is against Sydney Sixers on Sunday (January 10) in Queensland while Stars will face Adelaide Strikers on Monday (January 11) at Adelaide Oval.