ICC Test Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin shines; Virat Kohli loses his 3rd spot

After the conclusion of the first Test between Sri Lanka and England and the epic Gabba clash between Australia and India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the latest Test rankings on Wednesday.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been the major gainer for his side as he has advanced one rank each in the bowling and all-rounders category.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer has moved one place to acquire the eighth spot among bowlers. Ashwin bagged 12 wickets – second-most by an Indian bowler in the Border-Gavaskar series 2020-21. In the all-rounders’ group, Ashwin has swapped Mitchell Starc’s place to occupy the sixth position.

Apart from Ashwin, speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up 11 wickets in the series down under has also advanced one spot to reach ninth position.

India regular skipper Virat Kohli who only played the Adelaide Test lost his third spot among batsmen to Australian sensation Marnus Labuschagne. While Kohli has 862 rating points, Labuschagne has 878.

The South African-born Australian cricketer was the leading run-scorer in the 4-match series against India. He accumulated 426 runs at an impressive average of 53.25 with one hundred and two half-centuries.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Australian batsman Steve Smith have retained their top two spots respectively.

Despite scoring a match-winning ton at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Ajinkya Rahane has lost two places to reach ninth position. However, Cheteshpar Pujara, who amassed 271 runs in the series has gained one spot to acquire the seventh rank.

England skipper Joe Root is the major gainer amongst batsmen, thanks to his magnificent double hundred against Sri Lanka in the Galle Test. Root has jumped six positions to reach the fifth spot.

England star Ben Stokes has retained his No.1 position among all-rounders.

West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder did not have a good series against New Zealand as a leader.

However, he has gained one place to stamp his authority at the second spot. Holder has surpassed India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Shakib al Hasan and Kyle Jamieson have retained their respective positions of fourth and fifth spots.