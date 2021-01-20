Kevin Pietersen hilariously warns Team India after their historic Test win at the Gabba

Kevin Pietersen congratulated Team India for the Brisbane Test victory.

Pietersen cautioned Virat Kohli and Co. to prepare for England series.

On Tuesday, Team India did the unthinkable at The Gabba in Brisbane as they managed to beat a full-strength Australian side with a second-string Indian team and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

The win became much more special due to the fact that the visitors sealed the series by breaching the hosts’ fortress (Gabba) – where Australia hadn’t lost since 1988. The last team that defeated the Aussies at this venue was the West Indies side featuring some legends like Viv Richards, Gordon Greenidge, Malcolm Marshall, Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh.

Now, India team’s next assignment is at home to host England on almost a two-month-long tour. The series consists of as many as four Test matches, five T20 Internationals and three One-Day International games.

Ahead of the yet another epic series, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has issued a warning while congratulating the Indian team on their notable win over Australia. The thing which took many by surprise is that Pietersen tweeted in Hindi.

In his tweet, the ex-English cricketer asked Team India to celebrate the momentous victory over the Aussies as it was achieved by beating all odds. Then he added that the real challenge for the Indian team would be facing England in the upcoming fixtures.

Pietersen also suggested Indian players to be careful and cautioned them to not celebrate too much during this period.

“India – yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai. LEKIN , ASLI TEAM toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein. Satark rahe , 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen,” tweeted Pietersen.

India 🇮🇳 – yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai LEKIN , ASLI TEAM 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 😉 toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein . Satark rahe , 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen 😉 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 19, 2021

India announce squad for first two Tests

On the day when India scripted history after registering a historic win at The Gabba against Australia, BCCI has announced the India squad for the first two Tests against England.

The Test series which shall begin from February 5, will witness the return of regular skipper Virat Kohli, who had returned from Australia after the first Test in Adelaide to attend the birth of his first child.

The selection panel has picked veteran paceman Ishant Sharma, who had been ruled out of the Australia tour with an injury. Apart from Ishant, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who lost his father a few days ago, has also been included in the white outfit.

The likes of Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar have not been picked due to their respective injuries.

Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur, who had an impressive Test series Down Under have successfully retained their place in the squad.

Axar Patel has been called up to replace Ravindra Jadeja, who suffered an injury during Australia tour. Axar will play in the company of Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav.