SMAT 2021: Punit Bisht creates a new Indian record for most sixes in a T20 inning

Punit Bisht played a brilliant knock of 146 not out against Mizoram in SMAT 2021.

Bisht smashed 17 sixes during his glorious inning.

In the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2021, Meghalaya captain Punit Bisht entered the record books after he smashed 17 sixes in his scintillating knock against Mizoram on Wednesday afternoon.

Bisht slammed a blistering 51-ball 146, which included six fours as well to take Meghalaya to a huge 130-run win.

In the process, the former Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman created a new record for most sixes hit by an Indian in T20 cricket beating Shreyas Iyer’s record of 15 sixes in 2019. Bisht’s unbeaten 146 was also the second-highest score in the history of SMAT after Iyer’s 147.

West Indies giant Chris Gayle holds the record for most sixes in a T20 inning as he smashed 18 maximums in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for the Rangpur Riders against Dhaka Dynamites.

Most sixes in an inning (T20):

18 – Chris Gayle (146*), in BPL 2017

– Chris Gayle (146*), in BPL 2017 17 – Chris Gayle (175*), in IPL 2013

– Chris Gayle (175*), in IPL 2013 17 – Punit Bisht (146*), in SMAT 2021

It was also the highest score by an Indian wicketkeeper-batsman in the history of T20 cricket, surpassing KL Rahul’s record of unbeaten 132 for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in IPL 2020.

Highest score by an Indian wicket-keeper in T20 cricket:

146* – Punit Bisht for Meghalaya, 2021

– Punit Bisht for Meghalaya, 2021 132* – KL Rahul for KXIP, 2020

– KL Rahul for KXIP, 2020 129 – Wriddhiman Saha for Bengal, 2019

Opting to bat, Meghalaya lost opener DB Ravi Teja (7) in the third over after he added 27 runs with Yogesh Tiwari (53). One run later, Dippu Sangma was dismissed after which Bisht walked in and demolished Mizoram’s bowling.

Bisht reached his half-century in 26 balls and went on to hammer 94 runs in the next 25 balls, driving Meghalaya to 230/6 in 20 overs.

In reply, the Mizoram batsmen looked completely out of touch as only three batsmen reached double figures. In the end, Mizoram could only manage to reach 100/9 in their allotted 20 overs, losing the contest by 130 runs.