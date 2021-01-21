WATCH: Ravi Shastri’s exhilarating speech after India’s historic win in Brisbane

Ravi Shastri delivered an electrifying speech in the dressing room after Gabba heroics.

Shastri lauded Rishabh Pant for his sensational performance in Brisbane Test.

India scripted history after they defeated Australia in the fourth Test at The Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday.

It was the first time Australia lost a Test at the Gabba since 1988. Despite being suffered from several injuries, the young Indian squad did the unthinkable and retained the prestigious Border Gavaskar Trophy.

India’s head coach Ravi Shastri delivered a stirring speech in the dressing room after the famous victory, tagging some of the key performers from the Gabba Test and the whole series.

In a video shared by the official Twitter handle of BCCI, Shastri can be heard appreciating the team for the resilience and top-class spirit they showed to bounce back from the Adelaide disaster and defeat the Aussies in their fortress.

“It doesn’t come overnight, but now that you have this self-belief, you can see where you have taken a game as a team. Today forget India, the whole world will stand up and salute you,” said Shastri.

The India head coach lavished praises on Shubman Gill for his outstanding 91. He hailed Cheteshwar Pujara – who copped as many as 14 blows on his body in the entire series – as “the ultimate warrior”.

Shastri referred Rishabh Pant as “simply outstanding”, and said he gives heart attacks to so many people while batting.

The former India international also praised debutants Washington Sundar and T Natarajan, along with Shardul Thakur, stating that Thakur and Sundar’s unbelievable 123-run partnership in India’s first innings “broke Australia’s back”.

Lastly, Shastri lauded India’s stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, stating that his leadership was the reason India bounced back in the series and wrote the history.

Here is the video:

WATCH – Exclusive: Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc delivers a dressing room speech at Gabba. A special series win in Australia calls for a special speech from the Head Coach. Do not miss! Full 📽️📽️https://t.co/kSk2mbp309 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Ga5AaMvkim — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

India have now won two back-to-back red-ball series in Australia. The memorable victory also saw India go to the top of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) table. So far, India have played 13 matches under WTC category and won nine of them. They have lost three games, and one contest met the fate of draw.