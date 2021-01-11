AUS vs IND: Tim Paine, Matthew Wade tease Marnus Labuschagne over Warne-Symonds ‘hogpile’ comments

Paine and Wade jokingly referred to derogatory comments of Warne and Symonds about Labuschagne.

Warne and Symonds had mocked Labuschagne's eccentricities.

Australian captain Tim Paine and Matthew Wade have provided an entertaining episode on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) when India batted their second innings.

During the play, Paine and Wade fired some shots at Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds, who passed some derogatory remarks at Marnus Labuschagne earlier this week.

On Friday, Warne and Symonds were caught mocking Labuschagne’s eccentricities while preparing to commentate a Big Bash League game between Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades.

Warne and Symonds had been criticised for their words, accidentally broadcasted on Fox Cricket. It all started when Symonds had said: “Do something now to his ADD (attention deficit disorder) f***ing pills.”

“Yeah, f***. Jeez, it’s annoying. ‘No!!!’ Just f***ing bat properly,” responded Warne.

“We’ll have to give him the hog pile. Mate, if you keep that shit up we’re going to have to squash your guts out your arse,” continued Symonds.

Paine and Wade enjoyed on the field

Referring to the abovementioned conversation, Paine and fieldsman Wade had some fun with it as both were caught on the stump mic during a Nathan Lyon’s over.

“When you’re 100 Tests in and I’m commentating, it’s going to be exactly the same,” Paine told Labuschagne, who was fielding at silly point.

“I’m going to be sitting with Roy (Symonds) and Warnie, saying the same thing. Hogpiling” added Paine.

After Paine’s comments, Wade, who was stationed at short leg, jumped in the conversation and said if Labuschagne had taken Warne and Symonds’ advice early in his career, he wouldn’t be playing in the team at present.

“I’ll be coaching in 10 years, you’ll be playing, and I’ll be saying ‘if you’d have just taken Warnie and Roy’s advice, back at the start, we wouldn’t be in this situation,” said Wade.

Labuschagne after listening to both the senior players jokingly asked whether stump mic was on or not.

“Stump mic must be on,” said Labuschagne.

Here is the video: