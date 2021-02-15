Australia all-rounder Ben Cutting ties knot with cricket presenter Erin Holland

Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting tied the knot with his fiancee and cricket presenter Erin Holland on Sunday. The two got married after dating for over five years. Ben took to Instagram to share a picture from his wedding ceremony and wrote: “Official Wifey!”

The adorable couple got hitched at Elements of Byron’s Heart of the Bay in New South Wales. Ben, who plays for Sydney Thunder in the BBL, and Erin, who is former Miss World Australia, got engaged in May 2019.

Erin also shared a few snaps from her wedding on Instagram with the caption, “Just Married.”

Not very long ago did Erin interview Ben after a T20 match of the inaugural Global T20 in Canada where former India international Yuvraj Singh had interrupted the duo and asked, “When is the wedding guys? I need to get ready”. Needless to say that the two were left in splits after Yuvi poked fun at them.