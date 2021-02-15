Australia all-rounder Ben Cutting ties knot with cricket presenter Erin Holland

Posted On / /

  • Ben and Erin got married at Elements of Byron's Heart of the Bay on Saturday.

  • The adorable couple dated for over five years before getting hitched.

Australia all-rounder Ben Cutting ties knot with cricket presenter Erin Holland
Erin Holland, Ben Cutting (Pic Source: Instagram)

Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting tied the knot with his fiancee and cricket presenter Erin Holland on Sunday. The two got married after dating for over five years. Ben took to Instagram to share a picture from his wedding ceremony and wrote: “Official Wifey!”

The adorable couple got hitched at Elements of Byron’s Heart of the Bay in New South Wales. Ben, who plays for Sydney Thunder in the BBL, and Erin, who is former Miss World Australia, got engaged in May 2019.

Ben Cutting, Erin Holland
Ben Cutting, Erin Holland | Instagram

Erin also shared a few snaps from her wedding on Instagram with the caption, “Just Married.”

Erin Holland
Erin Holland | Instagram
Erin Holland 2
Erin Holland | Instagram

Not very long ago did Erin interview Ben after a T20 match of the inaugural Global T20 in Canada where former India international Yuvraj Singh had interrupted the duo and asked, “When is the wedding guys? I need to get ready”. Needless to say that the two were left in splits after Yuvi poked fun at them.

TAGS: , ,

CATEGORY: Ben Cutting

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Posted On / 15 February 2021
Posted On / 15 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 13 February 2021
Posted On / 13 February 2021
Posted On / 13 February 2021
Posted On / 13 February 2021
Posted On / 13 February 2021
Posted On / 13 February 2021
Posted On / 13 February 2021