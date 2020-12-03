Ben Cutting’s fiancee Erin Holland reveals how ‘difficult’ it has been for them to reschedule their wedding

Ben Cutting and Erin Holland got engaged last year in May.

Ben will be playing for Sydney Thunder in the upcoming BBL edition.

Australian cricketer Ben Cutting and his model-turned-presenter fiancee Erin Holland were set to tie the knot earlier this year but due to COVID-19 pandemic will now have to wait and see which date is best for 2021.

Erin, who recently paid over $1.2million for a two-bedroom apartment in Sydney with Ben, on Wednesday revealed that it had been a ‘difficult’ year for them as a couple, due to lockdown and border restrictions.

“It’s been really difficult. I had that period where we were all in lockdown and it kind of felt that we were in it together and I was with Ben and I came back from working overseas,” Erin was quoted as saying to Daily Mail Australia.

“That time together was lovely, we never ever spent more than a couple of weeks in a row together. Rescheduling the wedding twice now has not been fun.

“It’s been quite a stress and the longer it goes on, the harder it is to get your head around,” she added.

Erin also revealed that it’s tough to reschedule their wedding due to Ben’s cricketing commitments.

“I know in the scheme of things, it’s not the most important thing, but for something like that, you have your heart set on it. And for us, our schedules change so quickly, we don’t know if Ben will even be available for certain dates,” she added further.

After the long COVID-19 break, Ben will return to action in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL). In September, the all-rounder ended his nine-year association with Brisbane Heat to move to Sydney Thunder on a two-year deal.

In Thunder, Ben will play alongside his best friend Usman Khawaja. “It’s playing alongside good people, most of the guys I’ve come across and played a lot of cricket against or with around the world,” he had said after joining the new club.

“Guys like Callum Ferguson, Chris Green, Usman Khawaja, one of my best mates, then not having to face the Daniel Sams’ slower ball so happy to be on the same team as him.”