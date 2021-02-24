IND vs ENG: WATCH – Virat Kohli gets involved in a comical repartee with Ben Stokes

India and England are up against each other on Day 1 of the ongoing pink-ball Test at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The visitors won the toss and decided to bat first. However, the decision went horribly wrong as Indian bowlers demolished the English batting unit and bundled them out for 112 runs.

During England’s innings, one incident attracted the attention of many when Indian skipper Virat Kohli was seen sharing a light moment with England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

It all happened in the 24th over when Stokes was on the crease, while Ravichandran Ashwin was with the ball. As Ashwin was gearing up to bowl the last delivery of his fifth over, Stokes stopped him due to some reasons.

It appeared that Stoked felt some disturbance around and signalled it with his hands. But Kohli did not like the way the English batsman was trying to take some extra time to face the ball. He walked up to Stokes and yelled, ‘Come on, yaar Ben.’

Here is the video:

England crumbled against Indian spinners

Except for opener Zak Crawley, no other England batsmen had any clue about facing an Indian spin attack. The pair of Axar Patel and Ashwin shared nine wickets between them.

Axar, who bagged his maiden call-up in the ongoing four-match series, registered his second back-to-back fifer for India. The left-arm spinner picked up six wickets in the first innings for just 38 runs from 21.4 overs.

Apart from Axar, Ashwin also shined with the pink-ball. He finished with three wickets to his name in 16 overs. Senior pacer Ishant Sharma also bagged one wicket in the 100th match of his glorious Test career.

For the Joe Root-led side, opening batter Crawley contributed the most with the willow. He scored 53 runs from 84 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries.