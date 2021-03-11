ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant achieve their career-best positions; R Ashwin moves up to No.2

Indian opener Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant have achieved their career-best position in the latest released ICC Test Rankings. Both players have reached the seventh spot among batsmen after their stellar show with the bat in the recently concluded Test series against England at home.

While Rohit has climbed one place to sit at the seventh position, Pant has jumped seven slots to join Rohit in the rankings. Interestingly, both Pant and Rohit now share their position with New Zealander Henry Nicholls, who has retained his seventh spot. All three players have 747 rating points.

Rohit amassed 345 runs in the four-match series at an impressive average of 57.50, with 161 being his best – which came in the second Test on a turning track in Chennai from where the hosts were able to bounce back in the series after losing the opening game.

Following the Mumbaikar, Pant also showed his class as he finished the series with 270 runs to his credit at an average of 54, including a phenomenal century in the fourth Test that sealed India’s place in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Among bowlers, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was named ‘Player of the Series’ after he finished with as many as 32 wickets to his name, has moved up one place to acquire the second spot with 850 rating points.

Ashwin had also achieved a career-milestone in the series. During the third Test, the Tamil Nadu spinner had registered his 400th Test wicket by dismissing English speedster Jofra Archer for a two-ball duck. He became the fastest to claim 400 Test scalps in terms of balls (21,242).

Veteran England pacer James Anderson, who took eight wickets in the series, has progressed two places to reach the fourth position in the list headed by Australian pace sensation Pat Cummins.

Ashwin also excelled in the all-rounder’s category, thanks to his impressive performances with the bat, including a hundred in Chennai Test. He is now at fourth position in the all-rounder rankings.

Ben Stokes, who did a relatively good job with the bat as well as with the ball, has moved up one slot to reach the second position with 393 rating points – only 14 behind the top-ranked Jason Holder.