IND vs ENG: Wasim Jaffer gives a befitting reply to Michael Vaughan on MI players impact in 4th T20I

Former cricketers Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer once again got involved in banter on the micro-blogging website Twitter. It happened on Thursday when India faced England in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

During England’s chase of 186 runs, Vaughan took to Twitter to taunt Team India by pointing out how the Mumbai Indians (MI) players made their impact in the match. In a do-or-die contest, India fielded the XI, which had four players from the MI squad, i.e. Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Surya Kumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar.

Interestingly, Rohit also captained the team in the last few overs as Virat Kohli had left the ground. All the MI players made their impact visible in the game, which was mentioned by Vaughan, stating the Mumbai-based franchise guided India to victory.

“Just a thought … @surya_14kumar Mumbai Indian … @hardikpandya7 Mumbai Indian … @ImRo45 captaincy Mumbai Indian !!!! @mipaltan #JustSaying #INDvENG,” tweeted Vaughan.

After Vaughan’s tweet, ex-India opener Jaffer gave Vaughan a fitting reply. He said that the former English skipper has ended up trolling his own team by mentioning that an IPL franchise has beaten the England cricket team.

“When you say your team wasn’t defeated by a national team but by a franchise team, you’re not trolling your opponents, you’re trolling your own team. Night all,” wrote Jaffer.

Speaking about the match, the Kohli-led side registered a thrilling victory by eight runs as the game went down to the wire.

Put to bat first, India scored 185/ 8 in the allotted 20 overs, thanks to Surya Kumar, who smashed 57 off just 31 deliveries. Shreyas Iyer also chipped in with a crucial 37 off 18 balls. In reply, the Eoin Morgan-led team finished their innings on 177/ 8, thereby, losing the contest by eight runs.