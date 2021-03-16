Mayank Agarwal goofs up in wishing Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan on their wedding

On Monday, Team India’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan in Goa. Heartfelt wishes poured in from the Indian cricket fraternity for the newly-wed couple.

Several of Bumrah’s teammates tweeted their wishes and congratulated the pair. However, in this process, Indian opener Mayank Agarwal made a blatant error.

Agarwal accidentally tagged former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar instead of Bumrah’s wife Sanjana on the micro-blogging website Twitter. The tweet immediately went viral as netizens caught the comical mistake of Agarwal. Later, the batsman deleted his post and came with a fresh tweet to wish the couple.

Agarwal had written: “Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 @ImSanjayBangar Wishing guys lots of happiness and health together.”

The marriage of Bumrah was one of the most-discussed topics ever since the news about it was leaked on social media. The speedster, along with Sanjana, made every possible effort to keep it a private ceremony. That’s why only a few family members were allowed to attend the ceremony with the ‘no mobile phones’ policy.

On Monday afternoon, Bumrah shared two pictures from his wedding ceremony and wrote, “Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives, and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana.”

“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.” Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana pic.twitter.com/EQuRUNa0Xc — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 15, 2021

Bumrah had taken a leave for his marriage and wasn’t seen in the fourth Test against England. He is also not a part of Team India’s T20I squad for the ongoing five-match series. In all probability, the right-handed pace sensation might not be picked in the ODI series against England as well.

Post the ODI series, the fourteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin, where Bumrah would play a key role for reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI). The upcoming season of the cash-rich league starts on April 9, and the tournament opener will take place between MI and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).