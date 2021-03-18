Rajasthan Royals’ congratulatory message to Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan wins the internet

As soon as Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah shared photos of his marriage with sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan wishes started pouring in from across the cricket fraternity. Several of Bumrah’s team-mates featuring the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Cheteshwar Pujara, Navdeep Saini and many others wished the couple on the delightful occasion.

A lot of former India cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina also wished the newlywed pair.

Mayank Agarwal’s blunder of mistakenly tagging former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar instead of Ganesan attracted a lot of attention among fans. However, the most interesting congratulatory message came from an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise’s social media account.

On Monday, the official Twitter handle of Rajasthan Royals (RR) wished the Mumbai Indians (MI) star on the blissful event and advised that he should take off to the Maldives for his honeymoon during the months of April and May. Notably, the upcoming IPL season starts on April 9 and finishes on May 30.

“Congratulations, guys! We hear Maldives is great in April – May,” tweeted Royals.

The 27-year-old pacer played two Tests in the four-match series against England, where he picked up four wickets. Bumrah was rested for the second Test in Chennai. He left the bio-bubble ahead of the fourth Test after BCCI permitted him to take a leave. India won the Test series 3-1.

Bumrah was not picked for the ongoing T20I series due to his marriage. It is expected that he might not feature in the upcoming ODI series as well. All three games of the ODI leg will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on March 23, 26 and 28.