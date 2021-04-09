From Kira Narayanan, Neroli Meadows to Sanjana Ganesan: Here’s the full list of IPL 2021 anchors

India Premier League (IPL) – the biggest cricketing carnival around the world – is all set for its 14th edition. After the previous season being played in the UAE, IPL has returned to India as the 52-day tournament will be played across six cities namely Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai.

The first IPL 2021 match will take place between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai on Friday, April 9.

Since all the matches will be played behind closed doors, the IPL fans are limited to watch the games on their television sets or streaming them via various apps.

Star Sports Network, the official broadcaster of IPL 2021 in India, has announced an illustrious panel of anchors and hosts for the marquee tournament. They will broadcast the IPL matches in eight different languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Marathi – this year.

Here’s the full list of IPL T20 TV presenters and hosts:

Kira Narayanan, Jatin Sapru, Neroli Meadows, Anant Tyagi, Suren Sundaram, Dheeraj Juneja, Bhavna Balakrishnan, Nashpreet Kaur, Suhail Chandhok, Anubhav Jain, Radhakrishnan Sreenivasan, Sanjana Ganesan, Muthuraman R, M Anand Srikrishna, Vindhya Medapatti, Neha Chowdry, Reena Dsouza, Kiran Srinivasa, Madhu Mailankody and Tanya Purohit.

Mayanti Langer to skip the IPL once again

Having skipped the 13th season of IPL after giving birth to a baby boy last year, sports presenter Mayanti Langer won’t be a part of IPL 2021 as well.

Mayanti has covered many major cricketing events till now, and will, therefore, be missed by her plentiful fans.

“I’ve had what we call a pandemic pregnancy and my baby is a pandemic baby. I had to be completely isolated since I was in the high-risk category during my pregnancy, so as of now I am not thinking about a career or going back to work,” Langer told Hindustan Times last month.