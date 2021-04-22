IPL 2021: MS Dhoni’s heartwarming gesture to CSK staff wins the internet

MS Dhoni is perhaps the most popular cricketers in India on and off the pitch. He is one of the most celebrated players globally, and after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Dhoni enjoys a god-like status in his country.

The 39-year-old also appreciate whenever he gets an opportunity to pay respect to his die-hard fans. Additionally, Dhoni lauds the role the support staff plays in a team as he never misses a chance to cherish those who play crucial role behind the camera.

A glimpse of such was seen again when MSD showed a heartwarming gesture to a support staff member on Monday (April 19) after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 45 runs in Wankhede Stadium.

Post the match, a CSK support staff member saluted Dhoni while the former was walking back into the dressing room. Dhoni showed a great gesture and responded to it with a salute.

As soon as the picture was shared on social media, it has gone viral, and fans have been reacting to the heartwarming gesture shown by the Ranchi-born superstar.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Pic of last night ❤️#CSK staff member saluting Team Captain as well as Lieutenant Colonel and Maahi bhai also Salute back them! Now some barking dogs telling #MSDhoni using just mobile not saluting back.

How much hate and negativity you have

Dogs🤦🏻‍♀️ 🥴 pic.twitter.com/8DCnK3q0yO — Sagar Kamble🇮🇳 (@IamSKtashan) April 20, 2021

Staff salutes Dhoni , Dhoni salutes back 🔥 If being Humble is an Art , Thala is the Picasso of it 💞#IPL #CSK #MIvDC #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/Nl6Q0vWyFK — RCB Adda (@PaiSmoke) April 20, 2021

CSK acquire top position in standings

After defeating RR, the Super Kings registered their third victory in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 when they met Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday.

Put to bat first, the Super Kings completely destroyed the KKR bowling unit and posted a humungous 220/3 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. Opener Faf du Plessis was the main architect behind the gigantic total.

The right-handed batsman stayed unbeaten till the end and missed out on his century by five runs only. Du Plessis scored 95 from 60 deliveries at a strike rate of 158.33, featuring nine fours and four sixes.

The former South African skipper was very well supported by young Ruturaj Gaikwad, who smashed a scintillating 64 runs off 42 balls packed with six fours and four maximums.

In reply, the Eoin Morgan-led side had the worst start as they lost five wickets for just 31 runs. But handy knocks by Pat Cummins, Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik almost pulled off a miraculous victory for the two-time winners.

While Cummins stayed unbeaten on 66 from 34 balls, Russell smashed 54 from just 22 deliveries, featuring as many as 6 sixes. Karthik, on the other hand, scored 40 off 24 balls. In the end, KKR managed to reach 202 before they were bundled out in the final over, losing the thrilling contest by 18 runs only.

With the win, the Super Kings have also reached the top-most position in the points table. They have a net run rate (NRR) of +1.142 which is the best so far as compared to the other teams.