IPL 2021: “Our very Own Johnny” – Krunal Pandya hilariously calls Chris Lynn as Johnny Sins

Australia batsman Chris Lynn has often being compared to popular American adult film actor Jonny Sins due to his likeness for the star and because they both have bald heads. This was once again brought into the limelight when Lynn’s IPL teammate Krunal Pandya compared him to Sins while wishing the cricketer on his 31st birthday.

In a video shared by Mumbai Indians (MI) on their social media platforms, Pandya can be heard cheering from behind, “Happy birthday to our very own Jonny.”

Not only Krunal, but also other MI players were heard saying “Johnny” during the cake-cutting celebration. Funnily, Lynn has himself admitted that he prefers ‘Johnny Sins’ over ‘Steve Austin’ as his look-a-like.

Opener Chris Lynn, who got an opportunity to play in the inaugural match of IPL 2021, is hoping that his first match doesn’t turn out to be his last after the right-handed batsman was involved in a run-out of his skipper Rohit Sharma against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

“It’s not ideal, running out your captain in the first game. The first game could be my last, who knows (laughs)? But it was a spur-of-the-moment thing, happens in the game,” said the Brisbane-born after his team’s two-wicket loss in the last-ball thriller on Friday night.

Lynn was roped in final XI in place of South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, who is currently serving the mandatory 7-day quarantine period after arriving in India. The southpaw has been MI’s first choice opener from the last few seasons.