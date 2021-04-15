IPL 2021: WATCH – Manish Pandey takes a magnificent diving catch to dismiss Washington Sundar

Dynamic Indian cricketer Manish Pandey is broadly popular for his breathtaking fielding and spectacular catching ability. His spine-tingling efforts in the outfield have always impressed fans whether he dons the Indian jersey or represents Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL.

The Karnataka player has once again given a glimpse of his acrobatic moves in the recently concluded sixth match of IPL 2021 between SRH and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

It all happened in the 16th over of RCB innings when all-rounder Washington Sundar went for a glory shot against SRH star Rashid Khan. The Afghanistan mainstay bowled his classic googly around the middle and off-stump.

Sundar did not read the ball as he tried to whack it near the mid-wicket region and ended up slicing the white leather towards long-off. Pandey sprinted forward and dived in front to complete a remarkable catch to end Sundar’s knock of 8 runs.

Here is the video:

Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed power RCB to second consecutive win

In the match, RCB, after put to bat first, made 149/8, thanks to Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. The Victorian played a superb inning of 59 runs from 41 deliveries packed with five fours and three sixes.

It was Maxi’s first IPL fifty in five years. Apart from the 32-year-old, RCB skipper Virat Kohli made a valuable contribution to the team’s total as well. The right-handed batsman scored 33 off 29 balls before Jason Holder sent him back to the dugout.

In reply, the Sunrisers were well set at one stage when David Warner and Pandey had put together 83 runs for the second wicket. But the dismissal of Warner brought a huge collapse as SRH could only manage to reach 143/9, losing the game by six runs.

RCB spinner Shahbaz Ahmed brought his team back in the game after picking up three wickets in the 17th over of SRH’s chase. Shahbaz removed Jonny Bairstow (12), Pandey (38) and Abdul Samad (0) to complete his three-wicket haul.

It was RCB’s second successive win in the ongoing league. The Kohli and Co. had earlier defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in the tournament’s opener by two wickets. With a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.175, RCB has reached the top spot of the points table.