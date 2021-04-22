IPL 2021: WATCH – Shreyas Gopal imitates the bowling action of Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh

The oddity of Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action makes him a difficult bowler to read for batters across the world. Due to the peculiarity, many doubted his longevity, but Bumrah seems to have silenced the nonbelievers with consistent performance ever since he made his debut for the national side.

Along with his much-talked-about action, he generates extreme pace, with some sideways movement. He is also a master in delivering the deadly toe-crushing yorkers, making him an outstanding bowler of modern-day cricket.

Despite having so many qualities, it is his action that steals the limelight among cricket aficionados and other players. There are plenty of videos on the internet of many people imitating Bumrah’s action in the street, home and playground. The latest in the list is Rajasthan Royal’s leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal, who recently imitated Bumrah’s action and claimed that he does better than the bowler himself.

The official Twitter handle of Royals shared a video where Shreyas is seen copying Bumrah’s action. He also mimicked the bowling style of Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and veteran bowler Harbhajan Singh.

“I have shown it to Bumrah himself… And he’s said I imitate him better than he does it himself,” said Shreyas.

Here is the video:

Shreyas has so far played only one game for RR in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, where he conceded 40 runs and failed to pick up any wicket. Though, he had a great outing last year when he appeared in 14 matches, taking as many as 10 wickets for the Jaipur-based franchise.

Speaking about the Royals, they have only managed to register one victory in three matches this season. No wonder they are struggling at the second last spot in the points table with a net run rate (NRR) of -0.719.

The Sanju Samson-led side will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their next fixture on Thursday (April 22) at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.