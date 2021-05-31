Azhar Ali picks two Indian batting legends he would want to play alongside in Test cricket

Former captain Azhar Ali is arguably one of the finest discoveries for Pakistan cricket in the 21st century. In just 11 years of international cricket, Azhar has become the batsman to watch out for, especially in Test cricket.

Among currently active cricketers, the Lahore-born star is the leading run-getter in the longest format for Pakistan. He has amassed 6579 runs from 87 Tests at an average of 43.28 with 33 half-centuries and 18 hundreds, including a triple ton. Overall, Azhar is the fifth-highest run-scorer for his nation.

Recently, the 36-year-old conducted a Question and Answer session on social media, where he responded to many queries regarding his personal and professional life.

“Happy weekend, everyone! Star-struck. I’ll be hosting a Q&A session on my Twitter account. So please send in your questions using the hashtag #AskAzharAli Sab jawab kal mil jayen ge,” tweeted Azhar.

I’ll be hosting a Q&A session on my Twitter account. So please send in your questions using the hashtag #AskAzharAli Sab jawab kal mil jayen ge 😃 — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) May 29, 2021

Azhar was asked to reveal the favourite innings of his career. He replied to the question and picked his famous double century against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground during Pakistan’s Australia tour back in 2016.

The right-handed stroke maker was then quizzed about one Indian batsman he would like to play alongside in the oldest format. While responding to the question, Azhar, in fact, named two Indian batters in the form of VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid.

“Very very special Laxman and Rahul Dravid,” Azhar wrote on the micro-blogging website.

Very very special Laxman and Rahul Dravid 👌👌👌 @VVSLaxman281 https://t.co/7YsMmMfa4k — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) May 30, 2021

Both Laxman and Dravid are legendary Indian batsmen and have played in the dream batting lineup consisting of superstars like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Virender Sehwag.

Dravid ended his Test career as the second-highest run-getter for India with 13,265 runs, including 36 tons and 63 half-centuries. On the other hand, Laxman accumulated 8781 runs, and he is the fourth leading run-scorer for India in the longest format.