Chris Gayle returns to CPL; will play for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for the 2021 season

West Indies power-hitter Chris Gayle is all set to entertain his fans across the globe with his return to Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in the upcoming edition. The ‘Universe Boss’ did not play the previous season, citing personal reasons.

Gayle has re-joined one of his old teams in the league – St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The franchise revealed the news through their official Twitter handle.

“BREAKING!!! The Universe Boss, @henrygayle is back to St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots for this year’s edition of @CPL Hard-hitting with the bat & crazy with his iconic dance moves & with his trademark smile, Chris Gayle is truly a remarkable icon in the world of Cricket,” tweeted Patriots while sharing a video.

The explosive left-handed batter played for his home side Jamaica Tallahwahs in the first four seasons of the exciting tournament. He won two titles with Tallawahs before shifting to Patriots and again returning to the Tallahwahs setup in 2019.

Ahead of the 2020 season, Gayle made a bitter exit from the Jamaican team and openly accused head coach Ramnaresh Sarwan of it.

Gayle’s signing is a booster for the Patriots, who finished at the bottom in the tournament last year. Patriots have also traded all-rounder Dwayne Bravo from Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) for the forthcoming season.

Ahead of the players’ drafts, the Patriots retained seven cricketers in the form of Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Rayad Emrit, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes and Joshua Da Silva. Emrit will once again lead the team.

Overall, Gayle is the second-highest run-getter in CPL, with 2354 runs from 76 games. The power-striker has smashed four hundreds and 13 half-centuries in the competition, with 116 being his highest score. Gayle is also the leading six-hitter in CPL, with as many as 162 maximums.