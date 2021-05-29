CPL 2021: Complete squads of six teams after players’ draft

The players’ draft for the 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) took place on Friday, where franchisees picked quite a few big names in the world of cricket.

The main headline in the draft process was South African all-rounder Chris Morris, who is set for his CPL debut after being selected by the Barbados Tridents.

Sri Lanka star leg-spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was picked by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, which will feature big fishes like Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo for the upcoming season.

Nepal wrist-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane had represented Jamaica Tallawahs in the previous season. However, in the forthcoming edition, Sandeep will play for the reigning champions Trinbago Knight Riders, which will be captained by West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard. Knight Riders signed Sandeep as a like-for-like swap for Fawad Ahmed.

Afghanistan stars Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman, who played for Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL 2020, will not be seen in action as they shall be on international duty. The list also features Mohammad Nabi, who represented St Lucia Zouks in the last season.

CPL 2021 will get underway from August 28, and all 33 matches will be played entirely in St Kitts and Nevis.

Here are the complete squads of the six teams for CPL 2021:

Jamaica Tallawahs

Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Fidel Edwards, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud, Shakib Al Hasan, Haider Ali, Chadwick Walton, Qais Ahmed, Jason Mohammed, Migael Pretorius, Kennar Lewis, Ibrahim Zadran, Abhijai Mansingh, Joshua James, Kirk McKenzie

Trinbago Knight Riders

Kieron Pollard, Anderson Phillip, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Isuru Udana, Ravi Rampaul, Denesh Ramdin, Leonardo Julian, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Sikandar Raza.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Nicholas Pooran, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd, Shoaib Malik, Waqar Salamkheil, Niall Smith, Gudakesh Motie, Mohammad Hafeez, Shimron Hetmyer, Imran Tahir, Brandon King, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd.

St Lucia Zouks

Andre Fletcher, Javelle Glenn, Faf du Plessis, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Matthew Wade, Usman Qadir, Samit Patel, Mark Deyal, Keron Cottoy, Jeavor Royal, Kadeem Alleyne, Kesrick Williams, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Obed McCoy, Mark Deyal.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Anrich Nortje, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwayne Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Archibald, Mikyle Louis, Devon Thomas, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Rayad Emrit, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Joshua Da Silva, Dominic Drakes.

Barbados Tridents

Jason Holder, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Chris Morris, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Amir, Oshane Thomas, Azam Khan, Ashley Nurse, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Smit Patel, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves.