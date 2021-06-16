ICC Test Rankings: Steve Smith reclaims number one spot, Virat Kohli climbs to fourth position

After the conclusion of the second and final Test of the two-match series between England and New Zealand, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the latest Test rankings. Australia batsman Steve Smith has reclaimed the number one spot for the first time since last year’s Boxing Day Test.

Smith leapfrogged Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson, who is ready to lead his troops in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India at the Rose Bowl in Southampton from Friday (June 18).

Williamson had missed the second Test against England at Edgbaston and, therefore, slipped five rating points behind Smith’s 891.

With 814 points, Indian captain Virat Kohli has jumped to the number 4 spot, while Australian batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne has maintained his third position with 878 points.

The latest updates also include the performances from the first Test between West Indies and South Africa held at St Lucia. Quinton de Kock’s scintillating century in the match has pushed him further to share the 12th position with India’s Cheteshwar Pujara.

De Kock had scored an unbeaten 141 in the first essay and guided the Proteas to win the contest by an innings and 63 runs. It was De Kock’s highest accomplished position since December 2019.

South African bowlers, who ripped through Windies batting in the first Test, have also gained some positions in the rankings.

Kagiso Rabada has reached the seventh spot after his brilliant five-wicket haul performance in the second innings. Similarly, Lungi Ngidi, who claimed five scalps in the game, has progressed 14 places to acquire the 44th position. Anrich Nortje has reached the 26th spot after his seven-wicket show in the two-match series opener.

There is no significant change in the all-rounders ranking headed by Jason Holder. All the top-10 players in this category have maintained their respective places.