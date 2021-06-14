WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja smashes unbeaten half-century on Day 3 of intra-squad match

The Indian cricket team players are working hard by playing intra-squad matches ahead of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. The highly-anticipated clash between the two sides will start from June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

On Day 3 of the warm-up game, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shined with the willow, playing a remarkable innings of 54 runs. Jadeja scored 54 off 74 deliveries. He reached the half-ton by guiding a ball towards a square leg bowled by veteran Ishant Sharma.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a short video clip of the match, where Jaddu can be seen smashing a scintillating drive off Ishant into the covers region.

“@imjadeja gets to his half-century (54* off 76) as a play on Day 3 of the intra-squad match simulation comes to an end. @mdsirajofficial is amongst wickets with figures of 2/22. #TeamIndia,” tweeted BCCI while sharing the video.

Here is the clip:

.@imjadeja gets to his half-century (54* off 76) as play on Day 3 of the intra-squad match simulation comes to end.@mdsirajofficial is amongst wickets with figures of 2/22.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/3tIBTGsD3L — BCCI (@BCCI) June 13, 2021

On the first day of the contest, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant played a breathtaking knock of unbeaten 121 runs off just 94 balls. Apart from the explosive left-handed batter, young opener Shubman Gill also showed his class by scoring 85 runs off 135 balls.

In the bowling department, Ishant took three wickets for 36 runs while Mohammed Siraj picked up a couple for 22 runs.

The Virat Kohli and Co. are trying hard to make sure they are ready to take up the challenge of New Zealand in the summit clash. The Kane Williamson-led side will walk in the WTC final with their heads high as they recently defeated England in the two-match Test series 1-0.

It was Blackcaps’ first series win in England since 1999 and third overall. The epic triumph at Edgbaston also helped New Zealand to dethrone Team India from the number one spot in Test rankings. The Kiwis have now 123 rating points while India have 121.