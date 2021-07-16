Danielle Wyatt comically responds to Ravichandran Ashwin’s congratulatory tweet

  • Ravichandran Ashwin and Danielle Wyatt engaged in a fun conversation.

  • Ashwin had congratulated Wyatt for her match-winning batting display against India Women in the 3rd T20I.

Danielle Wyatt, Ravichandran Ashwin (Image Source: Twitter)
Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is known for voicing out his opinion quite freely. He is one of the few men’s cricketers, who more often than not, talk about women cricket and shares his views on the matches of various teams.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu tweaker reacted to the final T20I played between England Women and India Women at County Ground in Chelmsford.

Ashwin took to Twitter and heaped praises on England opener Danielle Wyatt for playing an unbelievable knock to take her side over the finish line and win the T20I series. Wyatt smashed an unbeaten 89 from 56 deliveries and inspired the hosts to chase down the target of 154 runs in 18.4 overs with eight wickets in hand.

“Quality knock that from Dani Wyatt! Well done, England on a fantastic series win, and India were equally impressive throughout, too,” Ashwin wrote on the micro-blogging website.

After the match, Wyatt reacted to Ashwin’s tweet, thanking the Indian cricketer for nice words. She even termed Ashwin as a legend of the game. Wyatt then wished the Chennai-born good luck for the Test series against England but ended her tweet with a cheeky line of ‘not too much’.

“Thanks a lot, Ashwin! Nice to receive kind words from a legend in the game. Good luck v our boys but not too much (Closed-Eyes Smile emoji),” tweeted Wyatt.

Ash couldn’t control to respond to Wyatt’s comical reply. He thanked her and wished her good luck for England Women’s next project against New Zealand Women.

“(Star-struck Face with tears of joy emoji) Thank you and good luck with the kiwis (Thumbs up emoji),” the offie wrote.

Ashwin is himself currently in the United Kingdom (UK), preparing for the upcoming five-match Test series against England by featuring in county matches. The 34-year-old played a game for Surrey where he picked up seven wickets in the match against Somerset.

The red-ball battle between England and India begins in the first week of August. The second cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 also starts from this series.

