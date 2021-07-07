ICC releases the latest ODI and T20I rankings

On Wednesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the latest rankings of One Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20 Internationals (T20Is).

Indian captain Virat Kohli has maintained his spots in both ODIs and T20Is. Kohli is positioned second in ODI rankings with 857 rating points, while in the shortest format, the Delhi-lad is at the fifth spot with 762 points.

India’s KL Rahul has moved one slot to reach 6th place in the T20Is, followed by Australian power-hitter Glenn Maxwell, who has also progressed one position.

West Indies opener Evin Lewis had a tremendous series against South Africa, scoring 178 runs in five-matches. Lewis has moved up one place to acquire the ninth spot. Similarly, South Africa’s Quinton de Kock has advanced nine slots to 13th after scoring 255 runs in the five-match leg against West Indies.

🔺 After entering the top 10 last week, @windiescricket opener Evin Lewis moves up a spot on the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings. pic.twitter.com/TugCjFugmb — ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2021

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has reached a career-best third position among bowlers in the ODI Player Rankings, thanks to his incredible bowling performance against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded three-match series.

Woakes grabbed six wickets in two matches, including a 4-wicket haul for 18 in the series opener. He has advanced four slots in the list headed by New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, with Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz at the second place.

📈 @ChrisWoakes makes a charge in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings, with the @EnglandCricket quick jumping to No.3. Full rankings ➡️ https://t.co/tHR5rK3ru7 pic.twitter.com/LazEtSmQHB — ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2021

Among the all-rounders’ category in T20Is, Afghanistan star Mohammad Nabi has reached the second position, followed by Woakes, Ben Stokes and his countryman Rashid Khan at third, fourth and fifth place, respectively.

The leader of the list is Shakib Al Hasan – 387 rating points. Ravindra Jadeja is the only Indian in the list, at the ninth spot with 245 points.

⬆️ @ChrisWoakes climbs a spot in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s ODI All-Rounder Rankings, moving to No.3 after the series against Sri Lanka. Full rankings ➡️ https://t.co/tHR5rK3ru7 pic.twitter.com/hdZTokT6L4 — ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2021

When it comes to team rankings, England are at the top spot in the T20Is with 278 ratings. On the other hand, New Zealand are the toppers in ODIs, with 121 ratings.