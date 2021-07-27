SL vs IND: What exactly Rahul Dravid told Dasun Shanaka on-field during the 3rd ODI? Here is the answer

The Indian team is currently on tour to Sri Lanka for the white-ball series. Despite missing some big names, the team comprised of several youngsters have displayed top quality cricket. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side won the ODI series 3-1 and are currently leading the ongoing T20I series 1-0.

In the third ODI, Sri Lanka made a comeback and recorded a victory to avoid the clean sweep. There were many moments that gained attention, but one incident grabbed maximum eyeballs when Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka was seen chatting with Indian coach Rahul Dravid. The duo had a long chat as rain played a spoilsport during India’s batting.

Many fans reacted to the episode and praised Dravid for spending time with the Lankan captain. The admirers also wondered what would have been the discussion and what exactly Dravid might have told Shanaka.

Now, Shanaka has revealed the conversation he had with the former Indian cricketer. It has been reported that Dravid heaped praises on him for his leadership. The Bangalore-born cricketer also stated that the way Lankans improved in the series was laudable.

“You are leading the side very well. The entire team is praiseworthy,” Rahul told Shanaka as quoted by Themorning.lk.

“Dravid had told Shanaka that India had been ‘surprised’ by the much-improved Sri Lanka side while also conceding that they were outplayed on Tuesday in the second ODI, which Sri Lanka lost after a close fight,” the report added further.

Watch the video of the conversation held between Dravid and Shanaka:

Meanwhile, both teams are ready to face each other in the second T20I, which will take place at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo Tuesday. India will focus on recording a victory today to take the series, while Sri Lanka would aim to bounce back to keep the series alive.