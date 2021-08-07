ENG vs IND: Anil Kumble reacts after James Anderson overtakes him to become 3rd highest wicket-taker in Tests

England’s all-time great bowler James Anderson achieved another milestone in his glorious career on Friday as he became the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. The 39-year-old accomplished the feat by surpassing India legend Anil Kumble on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

It all happened when Anderson picked up the prized wicket of Indian opener KL Rahul in the 69th over of India’s first innings. The ‘Burnley Express’ pitched up the ball on a good length which straightened with the angle, forcing Rahul to only manage an edge through to the keeper.

Rahul, who scored a brilliant 84 runs, was Anderson’s 620th wicket. He also removed Shardul Thakur to end the day with four scalps after conceding 54 runs in 23 overs. On Day 2, the right-armer took the prime wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Anderson is now behind spin legends Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets) and Shane Warne (708 wickets) in the longest format of the game. He is the only pacer with 600+ wickets in red-ball cricket.

Kumble, who was pushed to the fourth spot by Anderson, congratulated the English paceman for reaching a special landmark. The former India leg-spinner took to Twitter and termed Anderson as ‘legend’ of the game.

“Congratulations, @jimmy9 Fantastic to see a fast bowler get up there. #legend @ECB_cricket” tweeted Kumble.

Congratulations @jimmy9 Fantastic to see a fast bowler get up there. #legend @ECB_cricket — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 6, 2021

Later in the day, the visitors managed to score 278 in reply to England’s 183. Opening batter Rahul and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shined with the bat for Team India. While Rahul made a brilliant 84, Jadeja contributed 56 down the order. Jasprit Bumrah also scored a valuable 28 runs during India’s first innings. Meanwhile, England were 25 without loss in their second innings and trailing India’s total by 70 runs.