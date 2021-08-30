ENG vs IND: Ravindra Jadeja gifts his Test jersey signed by Indian players to Michael Vaughan for charity

In a brilliant gesture, star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has gifted his Test jersey to former England skipper Michael Vaughan for a charitable purpose. The jersey is signed by all Indian team members currently touring England for the five-match Test series.

Vaughan took to his Instagram story to share the news and thanked Jadeja for his incredible gesture. Vaughan uploaded a picture of Jaddu’s jersey signed by his team members and wrote: “Cheers @ravindra.jadeja, will make lots of money for a charity”.

Meanwhile, India would be hoping to see Jadeja getting 100 per cent fit for the upcoming fourth Test against Joe Root-led side, which starts from September 02 at Kennington Oval in London. The 32-year-old had injured his knee during the third Test at Headingley in Leeds and underwent precautionary scans on Saturday (August 28).

Jadeja had shared the update on his Instagram story, stating “not a good place to be at” on the day when Team India lost the third Test by an innings and 76 runs.

Jadeja slipped while fielding on Day 1; thereafter, he left the field while holding his knee and looked in some pain. He returned later but did not bowl. When it comes to batting, the left-hander scored a quick fire 30 runs in the second innings before the hosts packed India for 278 to register a big win.

After the end of the third Test, Indian captain Virat Kohli expressed his views on the possibility of adding another spinner in the playing XI in place of an extra seamer.

“Playing another spinner would depend on the pitch, and we’ll take a call later. It depends on the moisture and how it will hold up for five days. The pressure from the fourth seamer is important sometimes, and sometimes we have to make sure taking only three seamers means that the spinners have to come in quickly. We need to correct our flaws quickly, and we’ve done this before, and we look forward to the Oval Test,” Kohli had said.