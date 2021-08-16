ENG vs IND: Stuart Broad reacts to Virat Kohli’s verbal altercation with James Anderson in Lords Test

The ongoing second Test between England and India at Lords Cricket Ground in London has reached its final stage. With only one day to go, all three results are possible in the contest. The visitors have a lead of 154 runs after the loss of six wickets, with only Rishabh Pant being a recognized batter at the crease.

India will be hoping to at least cross the lead beyond 180 runs to give something to their bowlers to defend. On the other hand, the hosts would be aiming to wrap up things as quickly as possible to get a chasable total.

Day 4 was full of excitement, with players from both teams entertaining their fans and followers. Amid all this, one moment captured all the eyeballs when Indian skipper Virat Kohli got involved in a war of words with England’s pace spearhead James Anderson.

A video went viral on social media in which Kohli can be heard letting Anderson know that Lord’s Cricket Ground is not his backyard. It happened after Kohli pointed out that the veteran English pacer was running on the pitch.

The incident took place in the 17th over of India’s second innings, and the verbal spat between the two stars continued until the end of the over.

“You swearing at me again, are you? This isn’t your fu**ing backyard,” said Kohli to Anderson.

The India captain continued his aggression and added, “chirp chirp chirp. This is what old age makes you.”

Reacting to the incident, Stuart Broad, who was ruled out of the ongoing Test series due to his calf injury, reminded fans of Anderson’s memorable performances at Lord’s, stating that the honours board at the ground suggests it is his (Anderson’s) ‘actual backyard’.

“The Lord’s honours board suggests it’s as close to Jimmy’s backyard as Jimmy’s actual backyard. Love the fire, but that language will have him in trouble,” tweeted Broad.

Kohli, however, failed to stay long in the middle as all-rounder Sam Curran dismissed him for 20 runs to reduce the visitors to 55/3. Then, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane put on a 100-run stand for the fourth wicket to bail the touring side out of trouble.

However, the home team once again made a comeback after Mark Wood removed Pujara for 45 runs while Moeen Ali dismissed Rahane for 61, followed by Ravindra Jadeja (3). India reached 181/6 in 82 overs before bad lights forced the officials to announce early stumps.