New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan takes a dig at Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand pace bowler Mitchell McClenaghan recently took a cheeky dig at Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah on social media. It happened after Bumrah came up with a tweet post the first Test match against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Bumrah took to Twitter and wrote: “Still don’t need you”, captioning the pictures of him from the game, which was drawn after Day 5 got washed out due to rain without a single ball being bowled.

Bumrah had performed exceptionally well in the contest, finishing with nine wickets to his credit. The right-arm pacer took four scalps in the first innings (4/46) and a brilliant five-wicket haul in the second essay (5/64). It was the sixth fifer in Bumrah’s glorious Test career.

Meanwhile, McClenaghan, who is pretty much active on social media, came up with a sarcastic comment.

Hold up? You don’t run with straight arms??? https://t.co/jmIxEzosX2 — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) August 10, 2021

He is our number one bowler: KL Rahul on Bumrah

In the post-match presser, when Indian opener KL Rahul was asked about Bumrah’s comeback in the red-ball cricket, the Karanataka stalwart disagreed by saying that in every condition, the Ahmedabad-born pacer has proved his mettle, and he is Team India’s number one bowler.

“Sir, I don’t know why you are saying that (Jasprit) Bumrah has made a comeback. Every time, in every game, in every condition, he has proved himself, and he is our number one bowler. We are happy that he is doing what he is (has) been doing since he started playing Test cricket,” said Rahul.

“Wherever he has played, he has been a match-winner for us. We are happy that he has done once again, what he does best,” he added.