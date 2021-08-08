Sunil Gavaskar sings ‘Mere Desh ki Dharti’ after Neeraj Chopra bags India’s first gold at Tokyo Olympics 2020

On Saturday, Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra scripted history to win India’s first Gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He became the second Indian to win an individual Gold medal at the Olympics after shooter Abhinav Bindra and the first Indian to win an Olympic medal in a track-and-field event.

The historic moment was celebrated by Indians worldwide, including the commentary panel of the ongoing England versus India Test series. The entire panel cheered for Chopra for his breathtaking achievement for India on the global stage.

However, one celebration that attracted maximum eyeballs came from none other than the cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar. The former India captain erupted in joy and was even spotted singing and dancing to the patriotic song ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’ from the 1967 film ‘Upkar’.

The official Twitter handle of Sony Sports India shared a video on social media where Gavaskar can be seen enjoying the special moment. Apart from the Mumbaikar, former India batsman Ajay Jadeja and fast bowler Ashish Nehra were also spotted celebrating Chopra’s colossal feat at the Olympics.

Here is the video:

We all are Sunil Gavaskar at the moment 🇮🇳🙌🏽 How did you react to India's golden moment? 😍#HumHongeKamyab #Tokyo2020 #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/vg8FmQ2fG9 — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 7, 2021

The other Indian winners, apart from Chopra at Tokyo Olympics 2020, were wrestler Bajrang Punia, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, shuttler PV Sindhu, another wrestler Ravi Dahiya, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and the Indian men’s hockey team.

After the impressive show by all the medal winners, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to honour them by announcing the cash rewards with INR 1 crore reserved for Chopra.

Silver medallists – weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya – shall be given INR 50 lakh each, while bronze medallists — wrestler Bajrang Punia, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and shuttler PV Sindhu — will get INR 25 lakh each.

Similarly, the men’s hockey team, which won its first Olympic medal in 41 years, will get INR 1.25 crore.