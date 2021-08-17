WATCH – Indian players’ celebration inside the pavilion after sensational victory in Lords Test

Team India staged a breath-taking turnaround on the fifth and final day to register a memorable 151-run triumph against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

The visitors were relatively on the back foot in the morning session, having slipped to 209/8 with a lead of just 183 runs. However, a scintillating partnership between the tailenders Mohammed Shami (56 no) and Jasprit Bumrah (34 no) for the ninth wicket took the game away from the hosts.

Shami and Bumrah shared an unbeaten 89-run stand before Indian skipper Virat Kohli declared the innings and gave England a target of 272 runs to chase in 60 overs.

Although chasing 272 appeared to be a bit difficult, but the draw was always on the cards, with England needing to bat out 60 overs to ensure the series stay at 0-0.

However, Indian bowlers completely owned the English batters and never allowed them to settle. Barring a couple of drops catches from Rohit Sharma and Kohli, the touring side made no mistake and bundled out the home team for 120 runs with 8.1 overs to spare.

No wonder, after the emphatic victory, Indian players celebrated with full energy and excitement. The official Twitter handle of Lords Cricket Ground shared a video of Indian players like Rohit, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant celebrating after entering the pavilion.

Fielding coach R Sridhar was seen welcoming the players and hugging them for their incredible effort.

Here is the video:

Shami and Bumrah, who shined with the bat in the second innings, carried on the momentum and dominated in the bowling. While Bumrah picked up three wickets for 33 runs in 15 overs, Shami bagged one scalp for just 13 runs in 10 overs.

Ishant Sharma also earned two scalps for 13 runs in 10 overs. The star of the evening was Siraj, who went on to take a four-wicket haul for 32 runs in 10.5 overs, including the final scalp of James Anderson to finish the epic contest. Siraj overall bagged eight wickets in his first-ever appearance at ‘Home of Cricket’.