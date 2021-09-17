England legend David Gower predicts the winner of IPL 2021

The much-awaited second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is all set to resume from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The first half was postponed mid-season after COVID-19 breached the bio-bubble of various franchises.

As the second phase of the fourteenth season is just around the corner, many experts of the fascinating game have started sharing their picks as to who will win the 2021 edition of the cash-rich league.

Following the bandwagon, former England captain David Gower has revealed his choice by naming five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) as the team that can lift the IPL 2021 title. MI will start the second leg by facing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening game in Dubai.

Under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, the Mumbai-based franchise has done wonders and became the most successful team. MI have won five IPL titles, and they are also the defending champions. Gower said that irrespective of the start Mumbai get, they always end up excelling in the tournament.

“Mumbai Indians always win it, don’t they? However, they start, they always win it in the end,” said Gower as quoted by Cricket.com.

Mumbai are currently fourth in the IPL 2021 points table after the Delhi Capitals (DC), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), with eight points from seven matches.

Meanwhile, Gower also recalled his only experience of watching an IPL game at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The 64-year-old revealed that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) owner and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan personally invited him.

“The only game I’ve ever seen live was in Kolkata a couple of years ago. The Kolkata Knight Riders were playing at that fabulous ground Eden Gardens, where I played Test cricket, of course. I was invited along into the den by Shahrukh Khan, which is an extraordinary experience as well. That’s my one live experience, and it provides a great atmosphere with all the crowds in,” added Gower.