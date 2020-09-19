IPL 2020: TV channels and live streaming details – Where to watch in India, US, UK, Canada & other countries

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is finally set to begin with a humdinger of a clash between the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Saturday (September 19).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) delayed the announcement of the complete schedule by a considerable amount of time, but all’s well that ends well.

IPL 2020 will take place at the three venues – Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah – and all eight franchises have almost given the finishing touch to their preparations for the tournament. This year, many as ten double-headers will be played from 3:30 pm (IST) onwards, while the evening matches will begin from 7:30 pm instead of the usual 8:00 pm.

Despite several withdrawals (Chris Woakes, Harry Gurney, Suresh Raina, Jason Roy, Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh and Kane Richardson), India’s most prestigious T20 franchise league is guaranteed to put a smile on the faces of fans in these testing times.

The BCCI has also confirmed the list of broadcasters who will telecast the epic tournament for fans across the globe.

TV and Live streaming channels:

Australia: Fox Sports, Kayo Sports

Fox Sports, Kayo Sports UK and Ireland: Sky Sports

Sky Sports South Africa: SuperSport

SuperSport Middle-East & North Africa: BeIN Sports

BeIN Sports USA: Hotstar US

Hotstar US Canada: Hotstar Canada

Hotstar Canada New Zealand: SkySport

Fans can watch the live streaming of IPL 2020 on YuppTV from Australia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Continental Europe (except UK and Ireland), South and Central America, Central Asia, and South-East Asia (excluding Singapore) countries.