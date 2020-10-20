IPL 2020: The mystery of the girl who made waves during MI vs KXIP Super Over solved

IPL 2020 mystery girl during MI vs KXIP Super Over has Twitter smitten.

The name of the Super Over Girl is Riana Lalwani.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), on Sunday, won the second Super Over against Mumbai Indians (MI) after scores levelled twice in the 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Quinton de Kock’s half-century powered MI to 176 for 6 in 20 overs after Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first. In reply, KXIP finished at the same score and tied the game. Skipper KL Rahul top-scored with 77 off 51 balls. The match entered the Super Over where KXIP batted first and put 5/1 on the board. MI amassed as many runs in return, forcing a second Super Over to be played. Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya came out to bat in the final Super Over as MI posted 11/1. Chasing a 12-run target, Chris Gayle hit a six off the first ball while Mayank Agarwal struck two boundaries to take KXIP home.

Apart from the thrilling contest, what caught the attention of the fans was a mystery girl who stole the hearts of the netizens during the match.

Reason number 99 to watch IPL pic.twitter.com/OQcVbjxeAM — Digvijay Singh Devda (@digvijay_1177) October 18, 2020

I support her team,no matter to what team she is supporting #KXIP#MIvKXIP#SuperOver Hats off to the cameraman…Thanks pic.twitter.com/TjG6y5es6w — Simmha (@SimranHayer4) October 18, 2020



Sting would have made another Desert Rose had he seen her today.#MIvsKXIP #KXIPvsMI pic.twitter.com/08ZozhAkJa — Pranit Bhandula (@pranitbhandula) October 18, 2020



Riana Lalwani – The Super Over girl

The Super Over girl whose pictures are making rounds of the internet, her name is Riana Lalwani, and she seems to be enjoying all the attention she is getting. Riana was supporting KXIP as she was cheering the team from the stands and after close to five hours, her favourite team finally managed to defeat one of the strongest teams of the tournament.

Interestingly, her bio also reads, “that super over girl.” She has even shared a hilarious meme in her Instagram stories.

This is not the first time that the photos of the female fans in the stadium have gone viral. Similar things had happened during the last two IPL seasons as well when the spectators were allowed to watch the games.