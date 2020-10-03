IPL 2020: WATCH – Kane Williamson loses his temper after a terrible mix-up with Priyam Garg

Williamson loses his cool after being run-out against CSK on Friday.

SRH defeated CSK by seven runs to win their second game of IPL 2020.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is widely acknowledged for his calmness and composure. Hardly has anyone seen him losing his temper on the field. He doesn’t let his emotions come out and remains chill even in pressure cooker situations.

However, in the fourteenth game of ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), fans saw a completely different avatar of Williamson.

It all happened in the 11th over of the first innings bowled by Piyush Chawla. The CSK leg-spinner first dismissed set batsman David Warner (28) and on the last bowl of the over Williamson got involved in a bizarre run-out with youngster Priyam Garg.

The Kiwi batsman pushed one ball to the mid-wicket and ran for a single. His partner Garg didn’t respond and Williamson was caught stranded in the middle. He ran back, but it was too late as Ambati Rayudu threw the white leather back to MS Dhoni, who did the rest to dismiss Williamson.

The mix-up left the batsman fuming over his partner as he didn’t expect Garg to pull out of the run at the last moment. Williamson, who usually remains calm, expressed his disappointment and showed signs of frustration at Garg as SRH were reduced to 69/4 after 11 overs.

Here is the video:

Garg made reparation for the run-out

Garg (51) made up for his mistake as he guided his side to a respectable total of 164/5 in their allotted 20 overs. India’s U-19 World Cup captain smashed his maiden IPL half-century. He added a crucial 77-run stand with another young gun Abhishek Sharma (31).

In reply, CSK could only reach 157/5, losing the contest by seven runs. Ravindra Jadeja (50) and Dhoni (47 not out) were the top scorers for the ‘Yellow Army’. It was the third successive loss for the three-time champions in IPL 2020.