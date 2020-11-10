WATCH: Thailand’s Nattakan Chantam’s sensational fielding effort in Women’s T20 Challenge final

Nattakan Chantam stunned everyone with her spectacular fielding.

Trailblazers defeated Supernovas by 16 runs to win the Women's T20 Challenge 2020.

In the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge between Trailblazers and Supernovas at Sharjah, Thailand’s Nattakan Chantam came up with a stunning effort which has grabbed the attention of the cricketing world.

It all happened on the first ball of the second over of Supernovas chase when Chantam produced a jaw-dropping effort to save two runs for her side. Chasing an outside edge off Jemimah Rodrigues‘ bat, Chantam sprinted from short third man to stop the ball from crossing the rope.

Just when the white leather was about to win the race, she put a spectacular dive near the third man fence and flicked the ball back to save a certain boundary.

Here is the video:

Trailblazers capture their first Women’s T20 Challenge trophy

Speaking about the match, it turned out to be a low-scoring affair. However, Trailblazers skipper Smriti Mandhana smashed a brilliant 68 off 49 which helped her side to post 118/8 after 20 overs. Supernovas spinner Radha Yadav did the damage by picking up a five-wicket haul.

In reply, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side could only manage to get 102/7. Bangladesh star Salma Khatun (3/18) shined for Trailblazers and guided them to a memorable victory.

It was a welcome return to the field for Indian players who were out of action since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Trailblazers skipper Smriti spoke about that during the post-match presentation.

“The first one two months of the lockdown was good to spend time with the family. But I think in the last three-four months we got time to go out and start hitting some balls. It was a good time for all of us to go back and work on ourselves which we don’t get usually,” said Smriti.