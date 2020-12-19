AUS vs IND: WATCH – Cameron Green takes a juggling catch to remove Virat Kohli

Pat Cummins bagged a 4-wicket haul on Day 3 of the first Test.

Cummins reached 150 Test wicket landmark after dismissing Virat Kohli.

Australian bowlers sent shockwaves to Indian camp when they came to bowl on Day three of the first Test in Adelaide.

The Aussies restricted India at 36/9 with Mohammad Shami retiring hurt after suffering from an injury due to a short ball. Australian bowlers, mainly Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood completely crushed Indian batting unit. Cummins picked up four wickets for 21 in 10.2 overs. Hazlewood, on the other hand, bagged five scalps for 8 in 5 overs.

It also became the lowest total for India in an innings in Test cricket. Previously, India had the lowest total of 42, which came against England way back in 1974. Overall, it is the seventh-lowest score in the longest format.

No Indian batsman could reach the double-figure. Opener Mayank Agarwal with 9 runs was their highest scorer. It is also the second time that all 11 batsmen have failed to reach double figures in a Test inning. The first such instance came in 1924 when South Africa got all out against England on 30 runs.

Cummins bags 150th Test wicket

Cummins started the proceedings on Friday night when he cleaned up Indian opener Prithvi Shaw. He continued the momentum on Saturday and destroyed the top order of the visiting side.

The top-ranked Test bowler in the world started the show by dismissing nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah, caught and bowled. Then, Cummins cracked India’s wall, Cheteshwar Pujara, for a duck.

With the wicket of Pujara, Cummins reached 149 Test wickets and needed just one more to reach a milestone. The right-armer accomplished the landmark in style as he dismissed one of the best batsmen Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper became Cummins’ 150th wicket in Test cricket.

Kohli chased a wide delivery which carried a thick edge and went to gully, where Cameron Green was stationed. Green dived low to his left, the ball hit the wrists and popped out, but he managed to clutch the red-leather with his chest.



Fewest Tests to 150 wickets by pacers: