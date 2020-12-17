AUS vs IND – WATCH: Virat Kohli’s run-out after a terrible mix up with Ajinkya Rahane on Day 1

Virat Kohli got run out after a mix up with Ajinkya Rahane in Adelaide Test.

India have reached 233/6 at stumps on Day 1.

India were handed a huge blow in the final session of Day 1 of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday. A horrible mix up between Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli led to the run out of the Indian skipper.

Kohli was batting on 74 and looking set to score his first century of 2020. However, a poor judgment from Rahane couldn’t let that happen.

The dismissal of Kohli came as a big relief for the home team as he and Rahane were looking solid in the middle. The duo had formed a vital partnership of 88 runs for the fourth wicket.

It all happened on the final ball of the 77th over bowled by off-spinner Nathan Lyon. Rahane played a ball towards mid-off where debutant Cameron Green was stationed. The Indian vice-captain called for a run and Kohli responded promptly.

As Kohli was midway through the pitch, Rahane withdrew his call and left Kohli stranded. Green collected the red-leather and threw it back to Lyon, who took off the bails.

Nightmare scenario for India, pure joy for Australia! Virat Kohli is run out after a mix up with Ajinkya Rahane! @hcltech | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/YdQdMrMtPh — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2020



India ends the first day at 233/6

India were 188/3 when Kohli was alive along with Rahane at the other end. However, after the wicket of Kohli, the visitors were suddenly 206/6 as they lost Rahane (42) and Hanuma Vihari (16) in quick succession.

Both Rahane and Vihari were adjudged leg before wicket. While Rahane was sent back by Mitchell Starc, Vihari was outdone by Josh Hazlewood.

Wriddhiman Saha (9 not out) and Ravichandran Ashwin (15 not out) dealt the last few overs nicely as India managed to post 233/6 on the scoreboard at the end of day’s play.

For the hosts, Starc was the most successful bowler as he picked up two wickets for 49 in 19 overs. Apart from the left-hander, Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Lyon bagged one scalp each.