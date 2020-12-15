BBL 10: Brisbane Heat, Chris Lynn cop fines for breaching coronavirus protocols

Lynn, Lawrence and Brisbane Heat fined for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

Lynn issued an apology and accepted his horrible mistake.

Cricket Australia (CA) has penalized the Brisbane Heat along with two of their players, Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence, for breaching the COVID-19 protocols in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21.

The Heat were fined $50,000, with $20,000 suspended for the remainder of the season. Similarly, Lynn and Lawrence got away with suspension but accepted $10,000 fines, with $4,000 suspended for the rest of the season.

Earlier, on Monday, CA had launched an investigation and found out that both Lynn and Lawrence had close contact with members of the public in Canberra at the last weekend.

“Brisbane Heat has been fined $50,000, with $20,000 suspended for the remainder of the KFC BBL-10 season for a breach of sections 1, 3, 4 and 9 of the COVID-19 Directive for State Associations and W/BBL Teams,” said a Cricket Australia release.

“Lynn and Lawrence have each been issued a report and notice of charge under section 2.23 of the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct, relating to conduct that either (a) is contrary to the Spirit of Cricket; (b) is unbecoming of a representative or official; (c) is or could be harmful to the interests of cricket, or (d) does or could bring the game of cricket into disrepute. Both players have accepted a $10,000 fine, with $4,000 suspended for the remainder of the BBL-10 season,” the release stated further.

Lynn issues an apology for breaking protocols

Although, both Lynn and Lawrence were permitted to play the contest against Sydney Thunder on Monday (December 14) but had to use a different change room. In addition, they were also not allowed in the team dugout and had to maintain social distancing during on-field celebrations.

After the match, Lynn issued an apology on Tuesday (December 15), stating that he was “careless and did not observe the protocols”.

“I would like to say sorry to my teammates, the club and the Heat fans for being careless and not observing the protocols that were put in place to ensure the continuity of the competition,” said Lynn as quoted by ABC News.

“Having a photo with a fan at a licensed venue and travelling in a taxi seems pretty low risk but they were identified in our briefings as examples of things you couldn’t do,” he added.