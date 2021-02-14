IND vs ENG: WATCH – Ravichandran Ashwin shatters Ben Stokes’ stumps with a sensational delivery

On Day 2 of the ongoing second Test between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin showed who is the real boss in spinning conditions. The maestro completely rattled England batting unit and picked up another fifer in the series. Ashwin had taken a five-wicket haul in the previous Test as well which the visitors had won by 227 runs.

During his scintillating display of spin bowling, Ashwin produced an absolute peach of a delivery to get rid of English all-rounder Ben Stokes.

It all happened in the 24th over of England’s first innings when Ashwin came round the wicket and bowled a full delivery to Stokes. The southpaw looked to whip the ball with the angle but the red-leather exploded off the pitch and ended up knocking the off-stump of Stokes.

Here is the video:

The dismissal of Stokes also helped Ashwin to go past Harbhajan Singh on the list of most wickets on home soil. The Tamil Nadu spinner is now only behind Anil Kumble, who took 350 scalps in home conditions.

The 34-year-old Tamil Nadu spinner further registered his 29th five-wicket haul in the longest format, equalling former Australian paceman Glenn McGrath on the all-time list.

In reply to India’s 329, England were bowled out for 134 in 59.5 overs in their first innings. Wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes was the top-scorer for the visitors with unbeaten 42 off 107 deliveries.

For the hosts, Ashwin bagged five wickets for 43 runs while Ishant Sharma (2/22) and Axar Patel (2/40) picked up two scalps each. Pacer Mohammed Siraj only bowled five overs on Day 2 and took one wicket of Ollie Pope.

At stumps on the second day, India made 54/1 with Rohit Sharma (25 no) and Cheteshwar Pujara (14 no) at the crease. The home side is currently leading England by 249 runs.