Dawid Malan divulges the name of Punjab Kings younster who could shine in international cricket

England batsman Dawid Malan currently occupies the numero uno spot in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings with 892 ratings. Malan has scored 1004 runs in the shortest format of the game and averages an exceptionally good 50.10 with a phenomenal strike rate of 144.30.

Malan also holds the record for being the fastest player to reach 1000 runs in T20Is ahead of Babar Azam and Virat Kohli.

Owing to his batting brilliance, Malan was bought by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for INR 1.5 crores during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auctions. But unfortunately, he couldn’t make a place for himself in the playing XI due to the restriction of fielding only four overseas cricketers in an encounter during the T20 extravaganza.

However, the 33-year-old is quite sought after for his opinions, considering his stature in the international arena.

TV presenter Mayanti Langer along with former England spinner Graeme Swann recently had a conversation with Malan for the Players’ Lounge Podcast.

The media outlet released a video on their official Twitter handle where Mayanti quizzed Malan on who could be the rising star from the PBKS side.

Malan took a second to ponder before taking the name of leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

The London-born reasoned that Bishnoi bowls quicker than his contemporaries and has good variations. Malan also opined that since Bishnoi was young, he could become an impeccable player with time.

” I really like the look of Bishnoi… the leg spinner. I think he’s got something about him. He’s… bowls really good pace- lot quicker than most leggies. And still got some good variations and he’s still really really young. So I think he’s got a good journey ahead of him if he continues on that track,” Malan responded.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be touring England to play three T20Is and as many ODIs starting June 23, where Malan could be seen in action.