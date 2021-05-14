Shreyas Iyer gives an update on his shoulder injury ahead of the Sri Lanka tour

Indian middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has been out of action ever since he injured his shoulder during the One-Day International (ODI) series against England in March. Thereafter, he was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as well.

Iyer hurt his left shoulder while fielding against England in the first ODI in Pune. He was subsequently ruled out of the remaining two games, followed by the T20I leg and then IPL 2021. In the absence of the right-handed batsman, Rishabh Pant took over the captaincy role of DC.

As fans miss the Mumbaikar to return to the field, Iyer came up with a health update on Friday. The 26-year-old gave a glimpse of how far his recovery has come while sharing a video of him working out on social media.

“Work in progress, watch this space”, wrote Iyer on Twitter.

Here is the video:

Work in progress 🚧 Watch this space 😏 pic.twitter.com/HyVC8036yh — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) May 13, 2021

India is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka for the limited-overs series in July, and fans wished Iyer to get well soon in order to see him back in action for the national side.

“Be careful while doing workouts. Get well soon, Shreyas. Hope you will be fine soon and be available for the Sri Lanka tour,” users wrote and extended their best wishes to the star India batter.

Team India will be playing three ODI matches and as many T20I games in Sri Lanka. The ODI series begins on July 13, while the T20I leg is set to start on July 22.

The ‘Men in Blue’ will be without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the Sri Lanka tour, as the regular skipper and vice-captain shall be busy in England for the five-match Test series starting in August.