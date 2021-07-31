Rahul Chahar’s incredible bowling variation reminds former India cricketer of Rashid Khan

Young Indian spin sensation Rahul Chahar has enjoyed memorable outings in the recently concluded white-ball tour in Sri Lanka. The leg-spinner played one One-Day International (ODI) and two T20 Internationals (T20Is) against Sri Lanka, where he impressed everyone with his bowling skills.

Chahar picked up three wickets in his only ODI game while four scalps in the T20I leg, including a three-wicket haul in the final T20I. No wonder the leggie is getting praise from every corner. Former India opener Aakash Chopra has lauded the right-armer for his impactful performances in the Sri Lanka tour. Chopra, in fact, complimented Chahar by stating that he reminds him a little of Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan.

Chopra said that despite not playing regularly in Team India, Chahar grabbed the opportunities with both hands when he was given a chance to showcase his skills against the Islanders.

“Rahul Chahar doesn’t play regularly in the Team India squad since Yuzvendra Chahal is the No. 1 leg-spinner. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar are also other spin options Team India have. Varun Chakravarthy is also trying to make a name as a mystery spinner. But Chahar has grabbed every opportunity that has come his way to play for Team India,” said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

The 43-year-old mentioned that Chahar’s action gives a feeling that he is bowling a googly, but it is a classic leg-spin. Chopra explained that this variation is the sole reason why sometimes Chahar reminds him of Rashid.

“Chahar bowls with a lot of confidence and is incisive and accurate. He bowls quick through the air, and the ball often zips past the batsman on pitching. From his action, it seems like he is bowling a googly when he is actually delivering a leg-spinner. He has got this mystery about him and variations, which remind me a little about Rashid Khan. If he does well in the IPL, Team India will be tempted to play him in the T20 World Cup along with Chahal,” added Chopra.