South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris lists out the toughest batsmen he bowled to

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris has revealed the toughest batters he has faced in his professional career.

Morris, who is currently representing Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, began the proceedings by naming Indian captain Virat Kohli, and Australian opener David Warner as batters who gave him lots of challenges.

Morris termed Kohli as a genius batter and termed Warner as someone who can take any bowler to the cleaners.

“Virat (Kohli) is obviously a genius, he’s an absolute jet. (David) Warner has been really tough to bowl to because he also just takes you apart,” Morris told Khaleej Times.

The 34-year-old mentioned New Zealand captain Kane Williamson as one person he hated bowling to because the Kiwi star is such a good guy.

“And the person that I probably hated bowling to the most just because he was so solid and he is the nicest guy on the planet is probably Kane Williamson. It’s so frustrating when I want to get angry with someone because he’s such a good guy,” added Morris.

The Pretoria-born also featured Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on that list, stating the right-hander’s hitting abilities are scary.

“Those guys are probably the standouts for me. And I’ll add one more to that — Hardik Pandya. He’s so good, it is scary how well he hits the ball,” asserted Morris.

When it comes to his former teammates AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla, Morris revealed that he could not dismiss De Villiers in his career till now. Morris said De Villiers hits the ball cleanly, and he is happy to share the change room with such a legendary batter.

“I think AB (de Villiers) comes to mind straight away. He hits the ball so cleanly, he hits it everywhere. I’ve never gotten him out in my career, which is very frustrating. I’m very happy to have played with him for many years as well, but I’ve never gotten him out. Hashim Amla, whether it be any format. I remember running in a T20 game going, I don’t know where to bowl because this guy is smoking me everywhere,” Morris added further.