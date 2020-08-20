St Lucia Zouks and Barbados Tridents will face each other in the fifth match of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 at the Brian Lara Stadium, on Thursday. It will be the second match for both the teams.

Where Tridents have won their first game by defeating St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on the opening day of the tournament, Zouks lost the battle against Jamaica Tallawahs in their first match of the competition.

SLZ vs BT, Probable XI:

St Lucia Zouks:

Zouks is a kind of side which on their day can beat any team in the tournament. The likes of Daren Sammy, Mohammad Nabi, Rahkeem Cornwall, and Roston Chase give enough strength to their batting.

While the bowling department gets the energy from Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, and Zahir Khan. Not to mention the significance of all-rounders like Nabi and Cornwall in the squad.

Zouks will be looking forward to win this game as they are already down with one loss and can’t really afford to take another one if they want to go further in the tournament.

Probable XI: Andre Fletcher (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy (c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan.

Barbados Tridents:

After winning their first contest, the confidence of Tridents must be sky-high. The spin duo of Mitchell Santner and Rashid Khan guided their side to win the game against Patriots. The pair contributed both with the willow and the ball. No wonder, both Santner and Rashid would be Tridents key players in the upcoming matches.

As compared to bowling, the batting unit of Tridents looks weak at least on paper. However, the likes of Shai Hope, Corey Anderson, Jonathan Carter and skipper Jason Holder have the potential to take on any bowling side in the competition.

Probable XI: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (c), Mitchell Santner, Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh.

Here are the fantasy Dream11 suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Shai Hope (wk), Daren Sammy, Corey Anderson, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Mitchell Santner, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zahir Khan, Rashid Khan.

Captain: Rashid Khan, Vice-Captain: Mitchell Santner

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Andre Fletcher (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Mitchell Santner, Kesrick Williams, Chemar Holder, Zahir Khan, Rashid Khan.

Captain: Mohammad Nabi, Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

Here are the complete squads:

St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher(wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Javelle Glen, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy(c), Roston Chase, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Saad Bin Zafar, Najibullah Zadran, Kavem Hodge, Mark Deyal, Chemar Holder.

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(wk), Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder(c), Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Keon Harding, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Shayan Jahangir.